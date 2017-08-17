HONG KONG, Aug 17, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), announced that its subsidiary, China Enterprise ICT Solutions Limited ("China Entercom"), has launched a new cloud data center in Ke Chuang, located in Beijing's high-tech town of Yizhuang. This new data center marks an important step in CITIC Telecom CPC's plans to reinforce its cloud data center strategy by leveraging its subsidiary to achieve an integrated data center system. It also serves as a milestone toward further enhancing CITIC Telecom CPC's already extensive capability to provide diverse and effective cloud services to enterprise customers.The rapid development of ICT has dramatically changed both work and life, with transformative industry disruptions led by mobile, big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things and many others. This "Internet+" era is enabling a revolution in digitalization and information-centric business and lifestyles, while concurrently facilitating the growth of big data applications. As a result, modern enterprises not only require data centers with powerful computing, operational, maintenance, and management capabilities, but also data storage able to handle massive quantities of mission critical data.As an innovative ICT solutions provider, CITIC Telecom CPC is well-versed in market and technology trends. The company has seized many opportunities brought about by the ongoing digitalization of businesses. It is also fully committed to its mission of providing one-stop shop enterprise solutions-encompassing consultation, solution design and deployment, as well as operation and maintenance-all toward helping businesses effectively leverage digital transformation for their development and success. The launch of the new Ke Chuang cloud data center in Beijing will further add to CITIC Telecom CPC's business development and strategic strengths.The new data center is located within Beijing, in the high-tech town of Yizhuang, adjacent to various renowned international and domestic enterprises from the Internet, automotive and pharmaceutical sectors. Covering a total area of 14,000 square meters, the new cloud data center is specifically designed to address modern enterprise requirements for cloud data center stability, scalability and security. It is built upon a world class technology platform and equipped with premium network resources and other facilities. Designed to be an innovative, unconventional data center, this latest CITIC Telecom CPC and China Entercom DataHOUSE cloud data center goes beyond traditional facility management, hosting, co-location and network services. It converges information security, cloud computing and unified management solutions, while supporting sophisticated private and hybrid cloud topologies.In line with CITIC Telecom CPC's service commitments, all DataHOUSE cloud data centers-including this latest Beijing DataHOUSE center-offer 24x7 monitoring services, customized hosting and co-location solutions, and diversified value-added services, such as remote service, smart rack management, and WAN acceleration. CITIC Telecom CPC and China Entercom have deployed over 30 data centers globally, and the new Beijing Ke Chuang cloud data center seamlessly interoperates with cloud data centers in Beijing's Jiu Xianqiao, as well as other cities and regions, providing enterprises with local, cross-regional and cross-country managed disaster recovery (DR) and backup services. With DataHOUSE, mission critical enterprise data enjoys excellent protection and availability, meeting today's stringent standards for world class data centers and cloud computing services.A Superior Quality Data Center Solution for Enterprise CustomersAccording to a study by Accenture, 58% of enterprises are attempting to leverage digitalization to achieve new profit points, with 26% of them fully prepared to execute a digital strategy. Yet, these firms are confronted with significant challenges, such as lack of innovative technologies to support agile applications, security issues regarding confidential data, increased mobile workload, and business continuity assurance.Mr. Stephen Ho, CEO of CITIC Telecom CPC, said: "The phrase 'Innovation Never Stops' is both our corporate motto, and core business value. Although the digital transformation era has arrived, traditional data center services can no longer satisfy enterprises' complex application requirements. In this Internet+ era, enterprises need to invest lots of resources to maintain technological competitiveness. Therefore, their best technology partner is a trusted ICT solution provider who can help them properly leverage technological trends and empower their business development. As a professional managed ICT solution provider, CITIC Telecom CPC has already established a superior quality service platform, staffed by professional teams possessing cutting-edge technical know-how, all to strongly support our enterprise customers' ICT needs so they can be freed to focus their energies and resources toward business development. Today, we launch our new cloud data center based on our extensive experience serving enterprise customers, including our in-depth vertical industries insights. The new cloud data center is an optimized, superior quality facility for addressing enterprise applications and data hosting needs. The design of this new center emphasizes both excellent hardware capacity and optimum service capability. We believe that only new data centers which are innovative and able to reduce time-to-market can truly meet the higher requirements of enterprises in this new era."DataHOUSE Cloud Data Center - Safeguarding Critical Enterprise DataOver the decades, CITIC Telecom CPC has accumulated extensive experience across multiple industry sectors-including e-commerce, logistics, automotive, finance and real estate-with consistently positive market reception. In recent years, the company has successfully leveraged its innovative ICT solutions to support various industry leaders in achieving digital transformation. Through one-stop-shop solutions such as CITIC Telecom CPC's DataHOUSE cloud data centers and SmartCLOUD cloud computing solutions, enterprise customers can enjoy high flexibility and scalability for computing resources such as networks, CPUs, physical ports, virtual memory and storage. A flexible monthly subscription model allows organizations to better allocate and plan resources for business development. In addition, CITIC Telecom CPC DataHOUSE also empowers end-user customers to easily attain digital transformation with a variety of innovative value-added services, including Disaster Recovery (DR) and backup configurations using hybrid cloud or public cloud topologies, information security and network acceleration to support cross-regional enterprise business strategies.For critical data assurance, CITIC Telecom CPC's SmartCLOUD BRR offers world class enterprise DR with 60% lower investment costs in the first year compared with self-built DR infrastructure. SmartCLOUD BRR's newly enhanced virtual backup and replication feature achieves a high quality backup standard which supports "second-level" Recovery Point Objective (RPO) and "minute-level" Recovery Time Objective (RTO) parameters. Furthermore, enterprise customers can enjoy high flexibility by customizing backup and replication policies to suit their individual needs. Coupled with CITIC Telecom CPC's managed solutions business model, enterprises can focus on their information-centric applications development while outsourcing operations and maintenance to CITIC Telecom CPC.Added Mr. Ho: "Traditional data centers are facing an array of challenges in issues of cost, speed, integration, management, security, resources sharing and dynamic deployment. Thus, large- or medium-sized enterprises seeking digital transformation, or wishing to upgrade their business systems, are looking for new cloud data centers with capabilities to truly address their needs. We are confident that the launch of our DataHOUSE at Ke Chuang of Beijing can help our customers benefit from our high availability service platform. With DataHOUSE distributed across various locations, diverse cloud computing solutions, and a full spectrum of managed services, our portfolio as a trusted ICT solution partner is well equipped to assist our valued customers to achieve better business performance and capture more business opportunities."About CITIC Telecom CPCCITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serves multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon the company's flagship technology suites comprising TrueCONNECT MPLS VPN services, TrustCSI information security solutions, DataHOUSE global unified cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD cloud computing solutions.As one of the first service providers in Hong Kong to achieve ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017 ICT-related certifications, CITIC Telecom CPC delivers on its superior quality commitment through a broad global footprint encompassing some of the highest growth markets in Asia, Europe and America, with over 140 points of presence, 15+ Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and two dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers.At CITIC Telecom CPC, "Innovation Never Stops."For more information please visit www.citictel-cpc.comAbout China EntercomChina Enterprise ICT Solutions Limited ("China Entercom"), a wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Group, is a trusted Information and Communications Technology (ICT) solutions provider. China Entercom possesses strong reputation, financial and regulatory background, wide network coverage, diversified products and services, as well as world-class infrastructure. It receives the Type-I and Type-II IP VPN license from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), becoming the first value-added service provider in China who has nationwide IP VPN license, IDC multi-region license, and ICP nationwide license. It is also the only value-added service provider in China who receives multiple certifications of the TRUCS, TL9000, ISO9001, ISO20000, ISO27001, and ISO27017. 