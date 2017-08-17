

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch unemployment rate decreased for the second successive month in July, though slightly, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 4.8 percent in July from 4.9 percent in the previous month.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.0 percent.



There were 436,000 unemployed people in June, down from 446,000 in the prior month. A year earlier, the jobless figure totaled 541,000.



