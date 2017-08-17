Michael Rasmussen, Group Chief Executive, comments on the Interim Report - Today we are able to deliver the best half-year results ever. We have recorded growth, attracted new customers and seen higher activity in both Nykredit Bank and Totalkredit - while also lowering our costs. This shows that our efforts to make Nykredit more customer-centric, more efficient and more profitable have the intended effect.



- I am especially pleased that the Nykredit Group contributes to driving progress in all parts of Denmark. Two of three new mortgage loans to homeowners in the rural districts originated from our Group in H1, and we granted every three new business mortgage loans in the same areas.



Nykredit Realkredit Group, H1 results ------------------------------------------------------------------------- DKK million H1/2017 H1/2016 Change ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Income from core business 6,616 5,553 1,063 Operating costs, depreciation and amortisation 2,365 2,435 70 Impairment losses on loans and advances (448) 125 573 Profit from core business 4,699 2,993 1,706 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Legacy derivatives 1,366 (1,251) 2,617 Investment portfolio income 803 533 270 Profit before tax 6,868 2,275 4,593 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Tax 1,436 472 (964) Profit 5,432 1,803 3,629 ------------------------------------------------------------------------



