

WORBLAUFEN (dpa-AFX) - Swiss telecommunication services firm Swisscom AG (SWZCF.PK, SCMWY.PK) reported Thursday that its first-half net income grew 6.5 percent to 839 million Swiss francs from last year's 788 million francs.



Operating income before depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA increased 1.5% to 2.26 billion francs, primarily due to 20.3 percent increase in Fastweb. The company said the EBITDA recorded by Fastweb included compensation from legal proceedings amounting to 102 million francs.



Meanwhile, Swisscom's net revenue for the first half edged down 1.4 percent to 5.69 billion francs from 5.77 billion francs a year ago.



The weak sales reflected a slight drop in revenue from telecommunications services within Switzerland, which can be attributed to fierce competition and increasing market saturation. Approximately half of the decline was caused by the declining subscriber base in the fixed-line telephony business.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, Swisscom anticipates net revenue to remain at approximately 11.6 billion francs and capital expenditure of around 2.4 billion francs.



EBITDA is now forecast to increase to some 4.3 billion francs, higher than previously expected around 4.2 billion francs due to the compensation from legal proceedings recorded at Fastweb in the second quarter.



Subject to achieving its targets, Swisscom continues to expect to propose an unchanged dividend of 22 francs per share for the 2017 financial year at the 2018 Annual General Meeting.



CEO Urs Schaeppi said, 'Thanks to the initiatives we have set up to lower costs, we have been able to offset a large part of the decrease in revenue and are on course to meet our objectives for full-year 2017 despite price competition and a saturated market.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX