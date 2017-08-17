FT8 PLC - Withdrawal of the Securities from the NEX Exchange

FT8 Plc

("FT8" or the "Company")



Withdrawal of the Securities of FT8 Plc from the NEX Exchange



On 17 February 2017, the Company requested a suspension from trading on the NEX Exchange pending clarification of its financial position.

As the Company has been suspended from trading for six months, the Company advises that the NEX Exchange has cancelled its admission with immediate effect in accordance with Rule 79 of the NEX Exchange Rules for Issuers.

The directors advise that a notice to shareholders will be issued on the Company's website ft8plc.com on Friday 18 August 2017.