sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
17.08.2017 | 08:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

FT8 PLC - Withdrawal of the Securities from the NEX Exchange

PR Newswire
London, August 14

FT8 Plc
("FT8" or the "Company")

Withdrawal of the Securities of FT8 Plc from the NEX Exchange

On 17 February 2017, the Company requested a suspension from trading on the NEX Exchange pending clarification of its financial position.

As the Company has been suspended from trading for six months, the Company advises that the NEX Exchange has cancelled its admission with immediate effect in accordance with Rule 79 of the NEX Exchange Rules for Issuers.

The directors advise that a notice to shareholders will be issued on the Company's website ft8plc.com on Friday 18 August 2017.

Enquiries:
Phillip Pryor, FT8 Plc+60 19 212 8026
Sean McShane, FT8 Plc+1 817 271 8169
Thursday 17 August 2017

© 2017 PR Newswire