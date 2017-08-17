Metsä Board Corporation press release 17 August 2017



Metsä Board, the leading European producer of premium fresh fibre paperboards and part of Metsä Group, is pleased to announce that its revolutionary new paperboard cup design, 'Lidloc', has been selected as a finalist in the prestigious 2017 PPI Awards.



The Lidloc design was chosen for the Packaging Innovation category, clearly reflecting how it has broken new ground in paperboard cup design. The design has a patent pending and is based upon an extension to a standard cup structure that folds and locks into an integrated lid. This innovative design completely removes the need for a separate plastic lid and will re-invent how paperboard cups are produced, consumed and recycled.



Lidloc is a good example of one of Metsä Board's expert services, 'Packaging Analysis & Design' which aims to support and collaborate with customers to optimise packaging in terms of brand impact, sustainability and functionality.



The awards are run by RISI, the leading information provider for the global forest products industry, and the winners will be announced at the PPI Awards ceremony on 29 November, in Brussels, at the Royal Museums of Art and History.



Metsä Board is a leading European producer of premium fresh fibre paperboards including folding boxboards, food service boards and white kraftliners. Our lightweight paperboards are developed to provide better, safer and more sustainable solutions for consumer goods as well as retail-ready and food service applications. We work together with our customers on a global scale to innovate solutions for better consumer experiences with less environmental impact. The pure fresh fibres Metsä Board uses are a renewable resource, traceable to origin in sustainably managed northern forests.



The global sales network of Metsä Board supports customers worldwide, including brand owners, retailers, converters and merchants. In 2016, the company's sales totalled EUR 1.7 billion, and it has approximately 2,500 employees. Metsä Board, part of Metsä Group, is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.



Metsä Group is a forerunner in bioeconomy utilising renewable wood from sustainably managed northern forests. Metsä Group focuses on wood supply and forest services, wood products, pulp, fresh fibre paperboards and tissue and cooking papers.



Metsä Group's sales totalled EUR 4.7 billion in 2016, and it employs approximately 9,300 people. The Group operates in some 30 countries. Metsäliitto Cooperative is the parent company of Metsä Group and owned by approximately 104,000 Finnish forest owners.



