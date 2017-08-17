Stockholm, 2017-08-17 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



PledPharma announces today that Dr. Stefan Carlsson has been appointed to the newly created position as Chief Medical Officer & Vice President Clinical Development. In the role, Stefan will have the overall responsibility for the continued clinical development of the company's drug candidates PledOx® and Aladote®



Stefan Carlsson joins at a time when PledPharma is preparing for the start of the remaining clinical studies with the company's most advanced project, PledOx®, a potentially new drug for preventing nerve damage caused by chemotherapy treatment. In parallel, a proof of principle study with Aladote® to prevent the occurrence of liver damage associated with paracetamol poisoning is ongoing.



"Stefan Carlsson has a solid scientific background with over twenty years of experience from senior positions in the global pharmaceutical industry, where he has been responsible for the planning and execution of several Phase III program and contributed in bringing products to market. This has resulted in a unique ability to design and execute clinical trial programs in a way that meets global business requirements whilst maximizing the commercial value of pharmaceutical projects, both in early and late stage of development," said PledPharmas CEO Nicklas Westerholm.



Stefan Carlsson (born 1960) has a Medical Degree and a Ph.D. in physiology from Gothenburg University. He has long experience from leading positions in preclinical and clinical drug development, and has published more than thirty scientific articles, foremost in the fields of pharmacology and physiology. Stefan joins from AstraZeneca, where he held the position as Global Clinical Lead for several products on the market and products under development, including Crestor® and Epanova®. Stefan begins his employment at PledPharma on November 1, 2017.



