Kamux Oyj: Kamux Oyj: Kamux's 40th car showroom in Finland has opened in Espoo

Kamux's 40th car showroom in Finland has opened in Espoo

Kamux, a company specializing in used car sales, has opened its 40th car showroom in Finland. The showroom is located in Olarinluoma, Espoo. With a new showroom Kamux gains a firmer foothold on the used cars market in the metropolitan area.

"With our new showroom, we are gaining an even firmer foothold on the used cars market in Finland. We already have one showroom in Espoo and a total of seven showrooms in the metropolitan area", says Jussi Mäkinen, Finnish Country Director.

The location of the new showroom was chosen because of its excellent location in a well-known car retail area, where customers are used to shop for cars. The population of the area is also on the rise, the area is already within good connections and in the future it can be reached by the West Metro.

The new Espoo showroom will serve all customers of the Helsinki Metropolitan area and is an excellent addition to the showroom network of an area with a strong population concentration.

"True to the Kamux operation model, the entire selection of 3,000 cars available in Finland, and the cars we have in Sweden and Germany, are within the reach of our customers, regardless of which showroom they choose to do business in or through which channel they wish to contact us", says Mäkinen.





Further enquiries

Jussi Mäkinen, Country Director, Kamux Finland, +358 50 590 5860

Satu Heikkilä, Director of Communications and Marketing, Kamux Corporation, +358 400 629 337



Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. The first Kamux car showroom started its operations in 2003 in Hämeenlinna, Finland and the company currently has 39 car showrooms in Finland, nine in Sweden and two in Germany Since its foundation, the company has sold more than 140,000 used cars, of which 36,290 were sold in 2016. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 405 million in 2016. Kamux employed 552 employees at the end of 2016, of which 272 were permanent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.kamux.com

