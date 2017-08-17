Ratos: Ratos: Interim report January-June 2017

P R E S S R E L E A S E 17 August 2017

Development in company portfolio

Sales growth +2%

EBITA amounted to SEK 757m (625), +21%

Adjusted EBITA totalled SEK 777m (806), -4%

Acquisitions and divestments

Agreement signed for the divestment of Nebula, exit gain SEK 515m. The divestment was completed after the end of the period

Agreement signed for the divestment of Serena Properties, exit gain approximately SEK 90m. The divestment is expected to be completed during the third quarter

Divestment of the remaining shareholding in Arcus during the first quarter, exit gain SEK 33m

Divestment of AH Industries completed during the first quarter, exit loss amounted to SEK 32m

Financial information

Consolidated net sales SEK 12,303m (12,274)

Profit before tax SEK 514m (7)

Earnings per share before and after dilution SEK 0.59 (-0.40)

Redemption of all Class C preference shares, total redemption proceeds amount to SEK 1,300m

Cash and cash equivalents in the parent company SEK 1,281m (2,430)

Stockholm 17 August 2017

Magnus Agervald

CEO

Ratos is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium-sized Nordic companies. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute to the long-term and sustainable business development in the companies we invest in and to make value-generating transactions. Ratos's portfolio consists of 15 medium-sized Nordic companies and the largest segments in terms of sales are Industrials, Consumer goods/retail and Construction. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a total of approximately 14,000 employees.

