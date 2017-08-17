

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's unemployment rate dropped in the second quarter to the lowest since late 2011, data from the statistical office Insee showed Thursday.



The unemployment rate fell to 9.5 percent, in line with expectations, from 9.6 percent in the first quarter. This was the lowest rate since the fourth quarter of 2011, when it was 9.3 percent.



Meanwhile, the youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, rose to 23.2 in the second quarter from 22.3 percent a quarter ago.



In metropolitan France, the jobless rate slid to 9.2 percent from 9.3 percent in the first quarter. The rate reached its weakest level since the first quarter of 2012. The number of unemployed decreased by 20,000 to 2.7 million.



