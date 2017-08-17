Attached please find the full report as PDF file.



Announcement no. 7



17 August 2017



Interim report - Second quarter and first half-year of 2017



Today, the Board of Directors approved the interim report for the second quarter and first half-year of 2017. The full report in English is attached as PDF file and contains the following highlights:



-- Results



Adjusted result for Q2 2017: USD -3 million (Q2 2016: USD -4 million)



- Dry Cargo: USD -7 million (USD -11 million)



- Tankers: USD 3 million (USD 7 million)



Group EBIT Q2 2017: USD -3 million (USD -34 million)



-- Markets



- Dry Cargo: Increase in year-on-year Chinese imports continues to support improving markets



- Tankers: Deteriorating markets throughout the quarter



-- Performance



NORDEN TCE vs. benchmark:



- Dry Cargo: +28%



- Tankers: +13%



-- Cover and capacity rest of year



- Dry Cargo: 88% coverage. 2,229 open days for the rest of the year



- Tankers: 22% coverage. 6,108 open days for the rest of the year



-- Vessel values



- Dry Cargo: -3%



- Tankers: Unchanged



-- Guidance



Expectations for the adjusted results for the year are narrowed within the guidance previously announced to



USD -20 to 20 million.



CEO Jan Rindbo in comment:



"In Dry Cargo, the gradual recovery in both market conditions and our earnings continues, although still at loss-making levels. Strategically we are building a strong platform for increased value generation in Dry Cargo through the split into 2 distinct dry cargo business units: Operator and Owner. In Tankers, NORDEN made the best of a very challenging market generating a profit and increasing the capacity at attractive cost levels. Combined with continued annual operational cost savings and highly skilled employees, NORDEN is thereby well-positioned towards improving markets in both dry cargo and tankers in the future."



Key figures and ratios for the group



USD million 1/1-30/6 1/1-30/6 Change H1 1/1-31/12 2017 2016 2016-2017 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income statement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue 839.7 608.0 38% 1,251.2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Costs -822.0 -584.3 41% -1,220.6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings before depreciation, 17.7 23.7 -25% 30.6 etc. (EBITDA) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit from the sale of -0.2 -33.0 -99% -45.5 vessels, etc. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Depreciation and write-downs -20.9 -27.2 -23% -49.6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings from operations (EBIT) -2.7 -35.2 -92% -64.5 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fair value adjustment of 0.0 22.5 - 34.5 certain hedging instruments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net financials 2.0 -5.1 - -12.3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Results before tax -0.7 -17.8 -96% -42.2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Results for the period -2.6 -19.4 -86% -45.6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted result for the period* -2.4 -8.9 -73% -34.6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Statement of financial position -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-current assets 756.4 841.9 -10% 767.1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets 1,262.8 1,512.8 -17% 1,301.0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity 793.4 834.6 -5% 801.4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Liabilities 469.4 678.2 -31% 499.6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Invested capital 748.1 769.6 -3% 753.8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net interest-bearing assets 45.3 65.0 -30% 47.6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and securities 248.6 345.5 -28% 263.9 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash flows -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- From operating activities -19.1 -9.4 - -79.7 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- From investing activities 45.7 -5.3 - 102.1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - hereof investments in -12.8 -66.7 -81% -36.8 property, equipment and vessels -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- From financing activities -13.5 -19.0 -29% -85.3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change in cash and cash 13.1 -33.7 - -62.9 equivalents for the period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financial and accounting ratios -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Share-related key figures and financial ratios: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares of DKK 1 each 42,200,000 42,200,000 - 42,200,000 (including treasury shares) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares of DKK 1 each 40,467,615 40,467,615 - 40,467,615 (excluding treasury shares) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of treasury shares 1,732,385 1,732,385 - 1,732,385 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings per share (EPS)(DKK) -0.1 (0) -0.5 (-3) -87% -1.1 (-8) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Diluted earnings per share -0.1 (0) -0.5 (-3) -87% -1.1 (-8) (diluted EPS) (DKK) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Book value per share (excluding 19.6 (128) 20.6 (138) -5% 19.0 (134) treasury shares) (DKK) 1) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Share price at end of period 118.3 93.1 27% 110.5 (DKK) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Price/book value (DKK) 1) 0.93 0.67 37% 0.8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other key figures and financial ratios: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA-ratio 2) -2.1% 3.9% -46% 2.4% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ROIC -0.7% -9.0% -92% -8.4% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ROE -0.7% -3.9% -83% -5.5% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity ratio 62.8% 55.2% -46% 61.6% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total no. of ship days for the 43,873 38,759 13% 78,765 Group -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- USD/DKK rate at end of period 651.56 669.64 -3% 705.28 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average USD/DKK rate 687.56 667.39 -3% 673.27 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1) Converted at the USD/DKK rate at end of period. 2) The ratios were computed in accordance with "Recommendations and Financial Ratios 2015" published by the Danish Society of Financial Analysts. However, "Profits from the sale of vessels, etc." has not been included in EBITDA. * Adjusted result for the period was computed as "Results for the period" adjusted for "Profit from the sale of vessels, etc." and until 31/12-2016 "Fair value adjustment of certain hedging instruments".



DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S, 52, STRANDVEJEN, DK-2900 HELLERUP, CVR NO. 67758919



