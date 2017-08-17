Nasdaq Copenhagen Nikolaj Plads 6 DK - 1007 Copenhagen K



17 August 2017 Announcement No. 16



NKT hosts Capital Markets Day on 19 september 2017 NKT has the pleasure of inviting institutional investors, financial analysts and media to a Capital Markets Day in Copenhagen, Denmark, on 19 September 2017. The event will be held at Tivoli Hotel & Congress Center, Arni Magnussons Gade 2, DK-1577 Copenhagen V.



Preparation of split of NKT A/S into two separately listed companies As previously announced, the Board of Directors plans to separate Nilfisk, the professional cleaning equipment business, from NKT to become a listed company, traded as Nilfisk A/S. The remaining NKT business comprising the power cables company, formerly named NKT Cables, and NKT Photonics, manufacturer of fiber lasers, will hereon be known as NKT A/S.



At the event, both companies will present business strategies, market trends, deep dives as well as growth opportunities. The presentations will be hosted by members of the senior management teams of Nilfisk, NKT and NKT Photonics, respectively, and will be presented in that order.



Programme and registration The event will start at 09.00 AM CET, and will end around 05.00 PM CET. Registration will take place from 8.30 AM CET. Please sign up for the event by email to ir@nkt.com at your earliest convenience and no later than 8 September 2017. The final programme will be distributed to the participants shortly after registration deadline.



The event will be webcasted live at nkt.dk via a direct link from the frontpage. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website after the meeting.



Contacts



Investors Michael Nass Nielsen Tel.: +45 2494 1654



Press Helle Gudiksen Tel.: +45 2349 9098



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=641647