

Goldplat plc / Ticker: GDP / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining & Exploration 17 August 2017 Goldplat plc ('Goldplat' or 'the Company') Shareholder Conference Call and Q&A Document



Goldplat plc, the AIM quoted gold producer, with international gold recovery operations located in South Africa and Ghana and a gold mine in Kenya, is pleased to introduce a new programme of shareholder communication in line with its commitment to maintaining positive engagement with its shareholders. This investor relations programme will provide a rationalised structure for ad hoc communication between the directors, management and shareholders and will include:



* Shareholder conference calls: shareholders are invited to submit questions to the Board via email in advance of the call, which management can then respond to during the call. Questions should be sent to St Brides Partners at shareholderenquiries@stbridespartners.co.uk who will be compiling the questions on behalf of the Company. During the call, shareholders will also have the opportunity to ask questions via an online chat function. The first shareholder call will be held at 12pm UK time on Wednesday 23 August 2017 and further details of how to participate are included below.



* Q&A documents: shareholders will be invited to email questions to the Board which will be compiled into Q&A documents, which are intended to be posted regularly on Goldplat's website and announced to the market where appropriate - please send any questions through to St Brides Partners who will be compiling this on behalf of the Company (shareholderenquiries@stbridespartners.co.uk).



Conference Call Details To participate in the conference call, please dial 0808 109 0701, or +44 (0) 20 3003 2701 if you are calling from outside of the UK, and enter participant code 9478969# when prompted to do so. Please note that all lines will be muted except for that of Goldplat's management, however the Company invites shareholders to submit questions to its public relations adviser, St Brides Partners Ltd, ahead of the call via email to shareholderenquiries@stbridespartners.co.uk or through the online chat function.



To access the online chat function, please use the link below and log in as a participant using the event number 9478969# followed by the password, 'Goldplat':



https://members.meetingzone.com/viewer/?partCEC=9478969



On the right-hand side of the screen you will find an option to submit questions during the call. The Q&A function will only be made live once the call has commenced.



The management team will strive to answer as many questions as possible during the call. The Company plans to make available a recording of the call on the Company's website.



If you have any problems accessing the call, please contact St Brides Partners Ltd on shareholderenquiries@stbridespartners.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7236 1177.



For further information visit www.goldplat.com or contact:



+--------------------------+-------------------------+-------------------------+ |Gerard Kisbey-Green |CEO Goldplat plc |Tel: +27 (71) 8915775 | +--------------------------+-------------------------+-------------------------+ |Colin Aaronson/ Daniel |Grant Thornton UK LLP |Tel: +44 (0) 20 7383 5100| |Bush |(Nominated Adviser) | | +--------------------------+-------------------------+-------------------------+ |Andrew Raca/ Justin |VSA Capital Limited |Tel: +44 (0) 20 3005 5000| |McKeegan |(Broker) | | +--------------------------+-------------------------+-------------------------+ |Charlotte Page/Susie |St Brides Partners Ltd |Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177| |Geliher |(Financial PR) | | +--------------------------+-------------------------+-------------------------+



About Goldplat Goldplat plc is an AIM quoted gold producer with two market leading recovery operations in South Africa and Ghana and an operational gold mine in Kenya. The Company produced 37,666oz gold FY 2016, and 21,317oz for H1 FY 2017 and has successfully implemented a number of operational initiatives to further increase production.



The Company's strategy is focussed on utilising cash flow generated from its flagship gold recovery and mining operations to self-fund the sustainable growth and expansion of its niche gold recovery business model internationally. The Company also has a small exploration portfolio in Burkina Faso and Ghana.



