

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open flat to slightly lower on Thursday despite positive cues from Wall Street and Asia after the latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes showed concern about inflation remaining persistently low.



The Japanese yen strengthened against the dollar as Fed rate hike expectations faded and data showed Japanese exports rose for an eighth straight month in July amid strong demand in China.



Elsewhere, Australia added more jobs than forecast in July, but full-time job creation slowed.



Final consumer prices and foreign trade figures from the euro area and retail sales figures from the U.K. are slated for release later in the session.



Meanwhile, in an unusual development, U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a 'wise' decision not to fire missiles toward the U.S. territory of Guam.



He also dissolved two of his economic advisory councils after eight executives quit in response to a white nationalist attack in Charlottesville, Virginia.



Separately, minutes from the Fed's July meeting released overnight showed that officials are more worried about inflation, with a fissure appear to be developing over when to raise interest rates.



Asian stock markets are broadly higher, although gains remained muted after recent strong gains. Oil held steady near 3-1/2 week lows and industrial metals held overnight gains while gold edged up on a softer dollar.



Overnight, U.S. stocks eked out modest gains despite political turmoil in Washington DC and the disintegration of the president's business advisory council. Retailers rallied, offsetting losses in the energy sector.



The Dow inched up 0.1 percent to extend gains for a fourth day, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 gained 0.1 percent.



European markets also pushed higher on Wednesday to extend their recovery to a third straight session as exporters got a boost from a weaker euro and encouraging Eurozone GDP and U.K. unemployment data.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index, the German DAX, France's CAC 40 index and U.K.'s FTSE 100 all rose about 0.7 percent each.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX