EXCHANGE NOTICE 17.8.2017 OPTION RIGHTS



OPTION RIGHTS OF SAVO-SOLAR 2017 SERIE 2 WILL BE LISTED ON 18.8.2017



The option rights of Savo-Solar 2017 serie 2 option right will be listed as of 18.8.2017.



Please find option right identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 17.8.2017 OPTIO-OIKEUDET



SAVO-SOLAR 2017 SERIE 2 OPTIO-OIKEUDET KAUPANKÄYNNIN KOHTEEKSI 18.8.2017



Savo-Solar 2017 serie 2 optio-oikeudet kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 18.8.2017.



Optio-oikeuksien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=641653