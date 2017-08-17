

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) reported second-quarter total Group sales of 3.15 billion pounds, an increase of 4.0% on a reported basis (down 1.7% in constant currency) from last year. Second-quarter like-for-like sales were down 1.9% reflecting: B&Q seasonal performance down 11%; continued weaker sales in France; and continued business disruption from ONE Kingfisher plan. Looking forward, the Group said it remains comfortable with year 2 consensus underlying EPS expectations.



Véronique Laury, CEO, said: 'Q2 has broadly followed a similar course to Q1 although B&Q's performance was impacted by seasonal swings across Q1 and Q2. We have also continued to experience some disruption across the businesses, although on an improving trend. We already have self-help plans in place to support our overall Year 2 performance, though we remain cautious on the H2 outlook for the UK and France as previously guided.'



