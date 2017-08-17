

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wirecard AG (WRCDF.PK), a German provider of electronic payment and risk management applications, reported Thursday that its first-half earnings after tax decreased 37.3 percent year on year to 104.5 million. Earnings per share declined to 0.85 euros from 1.35 euros last year.



The latest earnings represents a growth of 35.8% from last year's adjusted earnings of 77.0 million euros.



In the first half, operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA increased 33.3 percent to 176.5 million euros from 132.4 million euros last year.



In the second quarter, EBITDA increased 35.3 percent to 95.2 million euros from 70.4 million euros last year.



In the first half of 2017, revenues increased 36.2 percent to 615.5 million euros from 451.8 million euros last year. In the second quarter, revenues climbed 41.1 percent 340.6 million euros.



Transaction volumes processed through the Wirecard platform grew in the first six months by 38.2 percent to 37.9 billion euros.



Looking ahead, the company expects a strong business performance in the second half of the year and confirms its forecast for the 2017 fiscal year of EBITDA between 392 million euros and 406 million euros.



