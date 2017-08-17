Local designer Mim Mak, who participated in last year's large-scale opening gala fashion show, CENTRESTAGE ELITES, will showcase the latest collections of her brand, HANG, at FASHIONALLY Collection #10.



HONG KONG, Aug 17, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council's (HKTDC) signature international fashion event, CENTRESTAGE, will be held from 6-9 September at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). More than 200 international fashion brands and multiple fashion shows will be featured at the fair. The shows staged will include highlights such as the FASHIONALLY Collection #10, and "FASHION HONG KONG" RUNWAY SHOW, which will spotlight the latest collections from local fashion designers.On opening day, online fashion hub FASHIONALLY will present the FASHIONALLY Collection #10 fashion parade, featuring 10 up-and-coming local designers collaborating to showcase Hong Kong's creativity and design prowess. Participating brands include: DEMO. (designer: Derek Chan), FromClothingOf (designer: Shirley Wong), HANG (designer: Mim Mak), KA WA KEY (designer: Key Chow and Jarno Leppanen), KENSON (designer: Kenson Tam), KEVIN HO, KURT HO, Lapeewee (designer: Yannes Wong), NECRO POON and NELSONBLACKLE (designer: Nelson Leung). The 10 brands will also unveil their 2018 Spring/Summer collections at the show. Click here (http://bit.ly/2v3FySg) to download more information about the participating brands and collections.In addition to fashion shows, the designers of FASHIONALLY Collection #10 will team up with other winning and finalist designers from past Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contests (YDC) and showcase their brands and latest designs to global buyers at CENTRESTAGE.Since 2015, the HKTDC has been organising Hong Kong participation at international fashion weeks under the theme of "Fashion Hong Kong," including in fashion weeks and major fashion fairs in Tokyo, Copenhagen, New York and Shanghai. On the first night of CENTRESTAGE, following the large-scale opening gala fashion show CENTRESTAGE ELITES, the HKTDC will stage the "FASHION HONG KONG" RUNWAY SHOW. Six local designers and their brands featured in past Fashion Hong Kong events will join this fashion parade and launch their 2018 Pre-Spring and Spring/Summer collections. The six designers and brands are: HARRISON WONG (designer: Harrison Wong), KENAXLEUNG (designer: Kenax Leung), LOOM LOOP (designer: Polly Ho), DORISKATH (designer: Doris Kath Chan), Maison Vermillion (designer: Dora Chu), and HOUSE OF V (designer: Vickie Au). Click here (http://bit.ly/2vFjlxn) to download the designers' profiles and information about the collections that will be presented at the "FASHION HONG KONG" RUNWAY SHOW.Fashion parade details:FASHIONALLY Collection #10Time: 6 September, 11am-11:30amVenue: Grand Hall, Level 3, HKCEC"FASHION HONG KONG" RUNWAY SHOWTime: 6 September, 8:30pm-9pmVenue: Grand Hall, Level 3, HKCECAbout FASHIONALLY.comThe HKTDC launched the FASHIONALLY.com online platform in early 2012 to provide a unique networking and exchange platform for global fashion experts to connect, inspire and share information.CENTRESTAGE website: http://centrestage.com.hkPhoto download: http://bit.ly/2i1yd4qMedia Registration:Media representatives wishing to cover the event may register on-site with their business cards and/or media identification.To view press releases in Chinese, please visit http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/tcAbout HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 40 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Google+, Twitter @hktdc, LinkedIn.Google+: https://plus.google.com/+hktdcTwitter: http://www.twitter.com/hktdcLinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/hong-kong-trade-development-councilSource: HKTDCContact:Copyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.