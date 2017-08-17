

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) reported pretax profit of 79.7 million pounds for the 12 months ended 30 June 2017 compared to 85.5 million pounds, prior year. Profit for the year from continuing operations decreased to 62.9 million pounds from 71.1 million pounds. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 16.0 pence compared to 18.2 pence. Adjusted profit before tax was 79.3 million pounds compared to 77.4 million pounds, a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share increased to 15.9 pence from 15.4 pence.



First-half revenue before adjustment for customer incentives increased to 755.1 million pounds from 753.0 million pounds, previous year. Group like-for-like revenue improved 1% to 754.0 million pounds.



The board recommended a final dividend of 5.3 pence per share to be paid on 31 October 2017 to shareholders on the register at 22 September 2017. This will take the full-year dividend to 7.3 pence per share, a 12% increase on last year. The Group's dividend cover has thus reduced to 2.2 times from 2.4 times in the prior year. The board targets a progressive and sustainable dividend.



Henry Birch, Chief Executive of The Rank Group Plc said: 'After a challenging first half of our financial year, we are very pleased with our second half performance, especially with our digital business which delivered 63% growth in operating profit for the year. We are excited about the roll-out of our new Luda bingo concept following the opening of the first venue on 7 August 2017. Additionally, the Group has put in place a number of digital, product and venue-based initiatives launching in the current financial year which we expect to drive top line revenues.'



The Rank Group reported that its trading in the short seven-week period to 13 August 2017 has been encouraging and in line with the management's expectations.



