Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 17 August 2017 at 10.00 a.m.



MARIMEKKO'S FINANCIAL REPORTING IN 2018



Marimekko Corporation's results for the year 2017 will be released on Thursday, 15 February 2018 at 8.30 a.m. The Financial Statements 2017 will be published in week 12, at the latest.



The company's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday, 12 April 2018 at 2 p.m. The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting will be given later on by the Board of Directors. An announcement on the resolutions of the meeting will be released immediately after the meeting.



The following interim and half-year reports will be published in 2018: • January to March, on Wednesday, 9 May 2018 at 8.30 a.m. • January to June, on Thursday, 9 August 2018 at 8.30 a.m. • January to September, on Thursday, 1 November 2018 at 8.30 a.m.



Information sessions for analysts and the media will be held when the full-year 2017 and the half-year 2018 results are released, i.e. on 15 February 2018 at 9 a.m. and 9 August 2018 at 9 a.m., as well as when necessary in connection with the disclosure of other significant matters.



