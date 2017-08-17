Beijing Tourism Presentation Successfully Held in Copenhagen

Celebrating China-Denmark Tourism Year 2017

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Charming Beijing Tourism Presentation, one of the important events within the framework of China-Denmark Tourism Year 2017, hosted by the Beijing Municipal Commission of Tourism Development, was held on 14th August in Copenhagen. Nearly 100 people from the Embassy of China in Denmark, Wonderful Copenhagen and representatives from local tour operators and media attended the event.

Hu Hongbo, Deputy Head of Mission of the Chinese Embassy in Denmark; Song Yu, Director-General of Beijing Municipal Commission of Tourism Development; Lars Thykier, Managing Director of Association of Danish Travel Agents and Tour Operators, and Philip Wenzel Kyhl, Senior Project Manager-China of Wonderful Copenhagenspoke atthe presentation. Cui Hua from Beijing Municipal Commission of Tourism Development,gave a presentation on Beijing tourism resources as well as supporting facilities and services including transportation, accommodation, catering etc.; and Ivan Xu, Deputy Managing Director of Destination Marketing Department, CYTS International Travel Co., Ltd. introducedBeijing's travel routes and products in-depth.

Song Yu told reporters, Chinese President Xi Jinping pointed out during his meeting with Danish Prime MinisterAnders Fogh Rasmussen in May that 2016was the Year of Progress and 2017would become the Year of Harvest for China-Denmark comprehensive strategic partnership. Currently, with the in-depth launching of the activities, the two countries have enjoyed close cooperation and frequent people-to-people exchanges.

1,059,000 European tourists visited Beijing in 2016 and 479,000 in the first half of 2017. Among them, the number of inbound Danish tourists to Beijing continuously increases and Denmark has become an important potential tourist market for Beijing. Beijing and Copenhagen officially established sister cities relationship in June, 2012, and there are so far 15 couples of provinces (cities) between China and Denmark.More Danish tourists will be coming to Beijing and approximately 262,000 Chinese tourists will be visiting Denmark in 2017.

Before the presentation, the delegation had talks with Wonderful Copenhagen to implement the Memorandum of Tourism Cooperation signed both in 2016. Theydiscussed the topics about further strengthening information exchanges and market promotion, and finally reached a broad consensus.

This event also brings the curtain down of "Charming Beijing" promotion events in Northern Europe held by Beijing Municipal Commission of Tourism Development. The delegations hassuccessively held events in Helsinki, Reykjavik and Odense.