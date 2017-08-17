Autoliv Starts Collaboration With Seeing Machines to Develop Driver Monitoring Systems

STOCKHOLM, Aug 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, will collaborate with Seeing Machines (AIM:SEE), a leader in computer vision based human sensing technologies, to develop next generation driver monitoring systems (DMS) for autonomous vehicles.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in the United States 3,477 people were killed, and 391,000 were injured, in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers in 2015 alone. The American Automobile Association also states that 21% of crashes in which a person was killed involved a drowsy driver. Autoliv and Seeing Machines have started to collaborate to address this issue by developing a state-of-the-art DMS that can detect distracted and drowsy drivers by accurately measuring eye and head position, driver attention and fatigue. The DMS will invoke action when a dangerous situation is detected or imminent.

Reliable understanding of driver state will also enable Autoliv development of technologies critical for supporting highly autonomous driving functions, with safe hands-off-wheel operation. Within the collaboration, Autoliv will serve as the Tier 1 supplier to automotive OEMs to produce the driver monitoring systems for future awarded business.

"Autoliv and Seeing Machines have teamed up to reduce distracted driver accidents," says Johan Löfvenholm, President, Autoliv Electronics. "We both share a passion for saving more lives, and together, we will create one of the most advanced driver monitoring systems in the world."

"The collaboration between Seeing Machines and Autoliv is an excellent fit within our expanding partnership ecosystem" added Mike McAuliffe, CEO of Seeing Machines. "Both companies are technical leaders deeply committed to advancing safer driving through the development and deployment of our advanced DMS technologies for Automotive OEMs".

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, and through its subsidiaries develops and manufactures automotive safety systems for all major automotive manufacturers in the world. Together with its joint ventures, Autoliv has more than 80 facilities with 70,000 employees in 27 countries. In addition, the Company has 22 technical centers in ten countries around the world, with 19 test tracks, more than any other automotive safety supplier. Sales in 2016 amounted to about US $10.1 billion. The Company's shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ALV) and its Swedish Depository Receipts on Nasdaq Stockholm (ALIV sdb). For more information about Autoliv, please visit our company website at www.autoliv.com.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines, (AIM: SEE) is an industry leader in computer vision based technologies which enable machines to see, understand and assist people. With more than 17 years of deep domain experience, Seeing Machines deploys its proprietary computer vision platform to deliver precision tracking and analysis of heads, faces and eyes. A primary application is Automotive Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) to detect and help deal with drowsiness, distraction and other cognitive states which is key to the adoption of ADAS and Autonomous Driving as well as our pioneering Guardian Fleet safety product. Seeing Machines' technology has been adopted by global industry leaders across the market spectrum. Seeing Machines is headquartered in Canberra, Australia and currently has offices and people in Melbourne, Tucson, Silicon Valley, Detroit and the UK. For more information visit www.seeingmachines.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This report contains statements that are not historical facts but rather forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those that address activities, events or developments that Autoliv, Inc. or its management believes or anticipates may occur in the future. All forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the ability of the parties to successfully collaborate, develop and commercialize driver monitoring system technologies, are based upon our current expectations, various assumptions and data available from third parties. Our expectations and assumptions are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize or prove to be correct as forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements. For any forward-looking statements contained in this or any other document, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we assume no obligation to update any such statement, except as required by law.

Inquiries:

Thomas Jönsson,

Vice President Corporate Communications.

Tel: +46-8-587-206-27

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/autoliv/r/autoliv-starts-collaboration-with-seeing-machines-to-develop-driver-monitoring-systems,c2326555

The following files are available for download: