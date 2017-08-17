Bifurcation Lesions Market Worth $2.8 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 5.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global bifurcation lesions marketis expected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Technological developments and supportive government initiatives for reimbursement are likely to drive the market during the forecast period.

Increasing geriatric population and unhealthy lifestyle are responsible for growth in incidence of cardiovascular disorders. Furthermore, increase in approval & commercialization of innovative devices and expected entry of new devices for treatment of bifurcation lesions in the coming years are likely to drive the market.

In addition, rising affordability, increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures, and growing medical tourism are also boosting demand for bifurcation lesions procedures across the globe. According to various studies, procedures for coronary bifurcation lesions comprise approximately 20% of total percutaneous coronary interventions.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Grand View Research has segmented the global bifurcation lesions market on the basis of application and region:

Bifurcation Lesions Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Coronary Vascular Peripheral Vascular

Bifurcation Lesions Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific Japan China Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa



