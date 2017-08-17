

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Vestas (VWDRY.PK) reported that its second-quarter profit decreased to 186 million euros from 278 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.87 euros compared to 1.26 euros. EBIT decreased by 30 percent to 279 million euros from 399 million euros. The EBIT margin was 12.6 percent compared to 15.6 percent in the second quarter of 2016.



In the second quarter of 2017, Vestas generated revenue of 2.21 billion euros, a decrease of 14 percent compared to the year-earlier period, driven by lower revenue in the Power solutions segment.



Vestas maintained its 2017 guidance on revenue of 9.25-10.25 billion euros, EBIT margin before special items of 12-14 percent, total investments of approximately 350 million euros, and free cash flow of minimum 700 million euros.



The Board of Vestas has decided to initiate a share buy-back programme of up to approximately 600 million euros to be executed during the period 17 August 2017 to 29 December 2017. Together with the programme conducted earlier in the current year, total share buy-backs for 2017 are expected at approximately 700 million euros.



