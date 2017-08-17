AS Baltika announces that public offering of bonds decided on the Annual general meeting of shareholders held on 8th of May 2017, was exercised in 99% extent. From 900 bonds offered 889 bonds were subscribed, in the total amount of 4,445,000 euros.



Subscription applications were submitted by shareholders of AS Baltika and by other investors and bonds were allocated in accordance with the method described in the Prospectus for the Offering. The prospectus and its summary in Estonian are available in an electronic form on the website of the Financial Supervision Authority (http://www.fi.ee) and on the website of the Company (http://www.baltikagroup.com). Bonds that were not subscribed will be cancelled.



Bonds are transferred to securities account latest on 29th of August 2017.



Maigi Pärnik-Pernik Member of the Management Board maigi.parnik@baltikagroup.com