Amana Capital Introduces TradeCaptain.com

Fueled by its roadmap to build a global community of well-educated traders, and in line with its plans to expand in Asia and Europe, Amana reached today a new milestone by launching TradeCaptain.com, a global educational and research portal.

Building on the success of its former Arabic research and educational portal, Souqelmal.com, the new portal will be Amana's global educational arm, reaching a wide audience from different countries. The site will provide a suite of advanced trading research tools, a rich library of educational tutorials, videos, e-Books, reports, outlooks, instant analysis and breaking news.

TradeCaptain.com prides itself in combining different talents and experiences to form a dedicated team of over 20 individuals including in-house developers, digital marketers and market analysts with proven experience in FX companies, global news providers and research agencies such as FCXM, Reuters and CNBC Arabia.

Commenting on this, Ahmad Khatib, CEO of Amana Capital expressed his excitement in launching TradeCaptain.com. He said: "Launching TradeCaptain.com is another step we take as part of our expansion plan that will be followed by additional strategic milestones to further expand the group's presence and global brand. We're focused on hiring key resources, offering exceptional trading conditions and setting-up physical presence in new areas to better service our global clients, thus maintaining our aim of providing excellence."

TradeCaptain.com is initially available in English and Arabic, and will soon be offered in additional languages including Mandarin, Malay and other languages.

For more information: http://www.tradecaptain.com

About Amana Capital

Amana Capital is a Financial Services Group specialized in providing brokerage services in international financial markets such as currencies, commodities and stock indices. Stemming from the Arabic word for integrity, Amana is the defining name the Group adopted to reflect the spirit of its business practices and dealings. The Group operates several entities regulated and authorized by reputable regulatory bodies such as the FCA, CySec, DFSA, and BDL.