

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation accelerated marginally in July, figures from Statistics Austria showed Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.0 percent year-over-year in July, slightly faster than the 1.9 percent rise in June.



Prices of food and soft drinks grew 2.2 percent annually in July and transport costs increased by 1.6 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 0.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent in July.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP increased at a stable rate of 2.0 percent yearly in July. Month-on-month, the HICP declined 0.6 percent.



