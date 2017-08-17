The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 18 August 2017 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0010272202 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Genmab ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 61,118,402 shares (DKK 61,118,402) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 21,070 shares (DKK 21,070) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 61,139,472 shares (DKK 61,139,472) ---------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: • 250 shares at DKK 66.60, • 125 shares at DKK 98, • 1,000 shares at DKK 174, • 250 shares at DKK 210, • 2,000 shares at DKK 225.90, • 1,750 shares at DKK 234, • 400 shares at DKK 246, • 1,620 shares at DKK 254, • 5,000 shares at DKK 272, • 1,175 shares at DKK 326.50, • 125 shares at DKK 329, • 4,375 shares at DKK 337.40 and • 3,000 shares at DKK 939.50. ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GEN ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 11143 ----------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Pernille Gram, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66





Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB, Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=641673