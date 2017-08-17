

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - An upcoming episode of HBO's hit TV show 'Game of Thrones' has been leaked before its scheduled premiere. It is the second confirmed leak in two weeks to hit season seven.



According to the production company HBO, the episode was mistakenly made available on its streaming platforms in Spain, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland.



Tom Nielsen, a spokesman for HBO Europe, reportedly said, 'We have learned that the upcoming episode of Game of Thrones was accidentally posted for a brief time on the HBO Nordic and HBO España platforms. The error appears to have originated with a third party vendor and the episode was removed as soon as it was recognized.'



The company noted that the leak is not connected to the recent cyber incident in the U.S.



The premiere of episode six is due on Sunday. As per reports, the episode appeared to have copied and shared online on multiple sites early Wednesday.



Earlier, a different episode of 'Game of Thrones' was leaked on August 3, before its scheduled release on August 7. The breach was attributed to a theft by workers of Prime Focus Technologies, the data handling firm of Star India, which has the rights to air the series in the country.



In late July, HBO experienced a massive cyberattack, with which anonymous hackers claim to have taken 1.5 terabytes of data and threatening to release more stolen material if their ransom demands are not met. In late July, HBO, owned by Time Warner, said that the company was investigating the hack.



However, the earlier leak or the hacker disruptions did not hurt the show's ratings or subscriber numbers, reports said.



HBO stated that over 16 million viewers tuned in for the season premiere in July of the fantasy series, which is one of the most popular shows on television.



