Notting Hill Carnival Announces, 'Green for Grenfell'

LONDON, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Now in its 51styear, Notting Hill Carnival is an iconic London tradition, a vast two-day annual street party as British as it's Caribbean and whose sense of community and sheer exuberance cannot be subdued. Today organisers of Notting Hill Carnival announce its new initiative - GREEN FOR GRENFELL.

Pepe Francis MBE and Chair of LNHCET (London Notting Hill Carnival Enterprises Trust) comments, "We are asking visitors to Carnival to show reverence and respect amidst the revelry and support 'GREEN FOR GRENFELL' by wearing or accessorising in the colour green. We feel this is a great initiative to show respect and solidarity for our neighbours and friends of Grenfell. Ebony Steelband will be wearing green ribbon pinned to our T-shirts.The colour green represents renewal, growth and harmony and we feel that this sums up the support and respect for the Grenfell community and our neighbours. Carnival has been the heart, soul and unifying glue of this community for over half a century. We hope you join us for a peaceful celebration of our community, wear green as a mark of respect and remember the one minute silence on Monday 28th August at 3pm."

