Ultracentrifuge Market Size to Reach USD 32.8 Million By 2024: Hexa Research

The global ultracentrifuge market size estimated to reach USD 32.8 million by 2024 and is expected to be driven by its rising demand for clinical and other research applications. Increasing prevalence of diseases such as HIV and hepatitis has resulted in a growing demand for vaccines, which is expected to bolster growth over the next few years.

The global market is currently influenced by research & development in the fields of pharma, molecular biochemistry, biology and cell biology. The growth of these industries is expected to drive the demand for these products over the next few years.

Technological advancements have resulted in the introduction of various features such as programming, automatic cooling of equipment, variable rotor speed and noise reduction resulting in increasing the demand for ultracentrifuges in numerous applications. However, the high installation cost is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Of the types of ultracentrifuges manufactured, revenues generated by preparative was highest at USD 17.4 million in 2016. Preparative ultracentrifuges are very popular in molecular biology to separate molecular species by gradient separations.

On the other hand, molecular biology was the largest application segment accounting for 35.9% of the ultracentrifuge market share in 2016. The growth of the molecular biology, primarily to research on the various diseases and industrial enzymes, is expected to propel the growth of the industry subsequently.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Ultracentrifuges Market Size and Forecast, By Product (Analytical, Preparative), By Rotor Type (Fixed Angle, Swinging Bucket Rotor, Vertical Rotor), By Application (Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, Cell Biology, Industrial), And Trend Analysis, 2014 - 2024" at: https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/ultracentrifuges-market

North America dominated the global market accounting for 34.8% of the share in 2016. The region is likely to continue its dominance over the next eight years due to an increasing focus on research & development. Rising number of research institutes in the region is expected to propel the growth of the market over the next few years.

The global market is anticipated to grow steadily over the projected period on account of long life spans of this equipment. Beckman Coulter Inc and Hitachi Koki Co Ltd. were the key companies in the market share. Companies have been focusing on innovation for new product development to maximize their presence in the global market. Products that provide maximum accuracy and advanced features such as the use of modern computers and software programming have led to an increase in growth of the market.

Hexa Research has segmented the global ultracentrifuge market based on type, application and region:

Segmentation by rotor type, 2014 - 2024 (USD Thousand)

• Fixed Angle

• Swinging Bucket Rotor

• Vertical Rotor

Segmentation by application, 2014 - 2024 (USD Thousand)

• Molecular Biology

• Biochemistry

• Cell Biology

• Industrial

Segmentation by region, 2014 - 2024 (USD Thousand)

• North America

• U.S.

• Europe

• Germany

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Central & South America

• Brazil

• MEA

Key players analyzed

• Beckman Coulter Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Alfa Wassermann Inc.

• Hanil BioMed Inc.

• Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd.

