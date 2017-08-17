SimCorp will publish its H1 2017 interim report to NASDAQ Copenhagen on Thursday, 24 August, 2017 at around 8:00 am (CEST).



SimCorp's Executive Management Board will present the report at a conference call the same day at 2:00 pm (CEST). Please use any of the following phone numbers to dial in to the conference call:



From Denmark: +45 3848 7513 From USA: +1212 444 0412 From other countries: +44(0)20 3427 1904



The pin code to access the call is 5519392.



At the end of the presentation there will be a Q&A session.



It will also be possible to follow a live audio webcast of the call via this link: http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/49a5rknj.



The powerpoint presentation will be available prior to the conference call via SimCorp's website http://www.simcorp.com/en/about/investor/presentations-and-events/quarterly-and- annual-investor-meetings.



SimCorp A/S