

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the Swiss franc climbed against its major rivals in early European deals on Thursday.



The franc rose back to 1.2432 against the pound, compared to Wednesday's closing value of 1.2447.



The franc hit a 6-day high of 1.1342 against euro, off its early low of 1.1375.



The franc advanced to a weekly high of 114.20 against the yen, from an early low of 113.68.



Extending early rise, the franc firmed to a 3-day high of 0.9625 against the greenback. This may be compared to a low of 0.9672 hit at 3:15 am ET.



The next possible resistance for the franc is seen around 116.00 against the yen, 1.09 against the euro, 1.23 against the pound and 0.93 against the greenback.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX