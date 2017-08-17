Depth Filtration Market Worth $4.02 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 11.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global depth filtration marketis anticipated to reach USD 4.02 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing use of depth filters in the manufacturing of healthcare products is projected to be a major driving factor for market growth.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )

Rising demand for clean & high quality filter goods in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry is expected to boost the market over the forecast period. Significant benefits such as low cost and ease in the usage of the products is anticipated to augment the market from 2017 to 2025. Depth filtration services have various advantages in water filtration, food & beverages, healthcare, and raw material purification sectors.

Growing research and development activities carried out by companies is projected to propel the market over the forecast period. In March 2017, Merck launched the Milli-Q IQ 7000, it is the seventh-generation Milli-Q water purification technology which provides ultrapure water to scientist in laboratories.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Depth Filtration Market Analysis By Media type (Diatomaceous Earth, Activated Carbon, Cellulose, Perlite), By Product (Cartridge Filters, Capsule Filters), By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/depth-filtration-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global depth filtration demand was USD 1.5 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period

in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period Diatomaceous earth emerged as the largest media type segment in 2016 and is estimated to generate a revenue over USD 1.3 billion by 2025

by 2025 Rising demand for diatomaceous earth filtration techniques in biopharmaceutical industry as an aid in fractionation of human plasma is projected to propel the industry over the next eight years

Capsule filters is anticipated to be the fastest growing product segment and is estimating a CAGR of 12.4% over the forecasted period

Healthcare application segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to a moderate market share

Increasing use in healthcare industry to offer venting and microfiltration for medical devices is projected to fuel the market growth

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness high growth rate at a CAGR of 12.2% by 2025.

region is anticipated to witness high growth rate at a CAGR of 12.2% by 2025. Developing economies in the region, including India and China , have been experiencing strong economic growth, which is expected to drive healthcare and food & beverages industry over the forecast period

and , have been experiencing strong economic growth, which is expected to drive healthcare and food & beverages industry over the forecast period Key players of the industry include Merck KGaA, 3M Company, TPall Corporation, Eaton Corporation PLC, Donaldson Company, Inc, and Sartorius AG

These major players are often indulged in mergers, joint ventures, & acquisitions, in order to expand their product portfolio and gain market share

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ceramic-sanitary-ware-market



Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/orthopedic-bone-cement-casting-materials



Carbon Nanomaterials Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/carbon-nanomaterials-market



Ceramic Tile Manufacturers Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ceramic-tile-manufacturers

Grand View Research has segmented the global depth filtration market on the basis of media type, product, application and region:

Depth Filtration Media type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Diatomaceous Earth Activated Carbon Cellulose Perlite

Depth Filtration Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Cartridge Filters Capsule Filters Others

Depth Filtration Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Water Filtration Food & Beverages Healthcare Others

Depth Filtration Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe UK Germany Asia Pacific China India Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/advanced-materials

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com