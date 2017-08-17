

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Thursday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales for July. Economists forecast retail sales to grow 0.2 percent on month in July, following a 0.6 percent rise in June.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the pound fell against the greenback and the franc, it held steady against the yen. Against the euro, the currency rose.



The pound was worth 0.9107 against the euro, 141.80 against the yen, 1.2438 against the franc and 1.2890 against the greenback as of 4:25 am ET.



