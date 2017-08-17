LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 --SolGold PLC (TSX: SOLG)

17 August 2017

SolGold plc

("SolGold" or the "Company")

Holdings in Company

In accordance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules ("DTR"), SolGold Plc (the "Company") was informed by Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc ("Cornerstone") on 17 August 2017 that, in fulfilment of the obligations of Rule 5 of the DTR, and as a result of the purchase of shares with voting rights made on 16 August 2017, Cornerstone has completed the acquisition of the further 15,750,000 ordinary shares of 1 penny each in the Company as previously announced in the update of its holdings on 14 July 2017.

As a result, Cornerstone has confirmed that it now holds 170,156,414 ordinary shares in the Company, representing approximately 11.22% of the Company's issued share capital.

By order of the Board

Karl Schlobohm

Company Secretary

Brisbane, Australia

CONTACTS

Mr Nicholas Mather Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0665 SolGold Plc (Executive Director) +61 (0) 417 880 448 nmather@solgold.com.au Mr Karl Schlobohm Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0661 SolGold Plc (Company Secretary) kschlobohm@solgold.com.au Mr Ewan Leggat / Mr Richard Morrison Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470 SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (NOMAD and Broker) ewan.leggat@spangel.co.uk

Follow us on twitter @SolGold_plc

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the full announcement

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2574O_1-2017-8-17.pdf

Contact:

RNS

Customer Services

0044-207797-4400

rns@londonstockexchange.com

http://www.rns.com



