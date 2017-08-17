

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Most Asian stocks rose on Thursday, although the upside remained limited after recent strong gains amid the easing of concerns over North Korea.



The dollar weakened slightly amid political turmoil in Washington DC and after the latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes showed concern about inflation remaining persistently low.



Oil held steady near 3-1/2 week lows and industrial metals held overnight gains while gold edged up on a softer dollar.



China's Shanghai Composite index rose 22 points or 0.68 percent to 3,268 after reports that the government is considering significant changes to open up the economy more widely to foreign investors. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 65 points or 0.24 percent at 27,344 in late trade.



Japanese shares edged lower as the yen strengthened on doubts about U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to implement reforms. Japanese exports rose for an eighth straight month in July amid strong demand in China, official data showed, helping limit the downside.



The Nikkei average slid 27 points or 0.14 percent to 19,702.63 while the broader Topix finished 0.07 percent lower at 1,614.82, dragged down by automakers, financials and energy majors.



Rail and hotel conglomerate Seibu Holdings jumped 4.2 percent on news that U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Group has disposed all of its remaining 2.35 percent stake in the company.



Australian shares closed marginally lower as investors digested a slew of earnings releases, with Telstra slashing its dividend outlook after reporting a 33 percent fall in full-year profit. Telstra shares hit a five-year lower before closing lower by 10.6 percent.



Likewise, insurer QBE Insurance Group plummeted 7.1 percent after its overall payout ratio worsened due to a claims blowout in its emerging markets unit.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slid 5.90 points or 0.10 percent to 5,779.20 while the All Ordinaries index closed 0.06 percent lower at 5,827.20. The Aussie dollar advanced after data showed Australia added more jobs than forecast in July.



Higher copper and aluminum prices helped lift material stocks, with heavyweights BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto closing up 1 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.



Winemaker Treasury Wine Estates rallied 3 percent and retail giant Wesfarmers rose 0.3 percent after posting encouraging full-year results.



Seoul stocks rose for a third day amid buying by foreign and retail investors. The benchmark Kospi rose 13.41 points or 0.57 percent to 2,361.67, led by technology stocks.



New Zealand shares edged up to close at a fresh record high as Fletcher Building extended its winning streak for the fifth day and a survey showed consumer confidence in the country rebounded in August. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 16.72 points or 0.21 percent to 7,870.06.



Singapore's Straits Times index was moving down 0.4 percent after official data showed the country's non-oil domestic exports grew at a slower-than-expected rate in July.



The Indonesian market was closed for Independence Day. Malaysian shares were marginally higher, India's Sensex was rising 0.2 percent and the Taiwan Weighted advanced 0.8 percent, while Singapore's Straits Times index was moving down 0.3 percent.



U.S. stocks eked out modest gains overnight despite political turmoil in Washington DC and the disintegration of the president's business advisory council. Retailers rallied, offsetting losses in the energy sector.



The Dow inched up 0.1 percent to extend gains for a fourth day, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 gained 0.1 percent.



