Kamux Oyj: Kamux Oyj: Invitation to conference call of Kamux Corporation's half-year financial report for January-June 2017 on 24 August 2017

Kamux Oyj Investor News 17 August 2017 at 12:00





Invitation to conference call of Kamux Corporation's half-year financial report for January-June 2017 on 24 August 2017

Kamux Corporation will publish its half-year financial report for January-June 2017 on Thursday, 24 August 2017.

We are pleased to invite you to join conference call on the same day at 14:30 (Finnish time).

Participation online:

https://praecomspark.webex.com/praecomspark/

onstage/g.php?MTID=e07749ed8fa031463905159af8a651a26 (https://praecomspark.webex.com/praecomspark/onstage/g.php?MTID=e07749ed8fa031463905159af8a651a26)

Click "Join Now".

To join audio conference only:

Numbers:

UK call-in toll number: +44-203-478-5289

Finland toll: +358 9 3158 4349

Sweden toll: +46 8 5051 3563

Global call-in numbers: https://praecomspark.webex.com/

praecomspark/globalcallin.php'serviceType=EC&ED=587605492&tollFree=0

Conference access code: 845 132 453

The half-year financial report will be presented by CEO Juha Kalliokoski and CFO Tapio Arimo.

Kamux Corporation

Further information:

Communications and Marketing Director Satu Heikkilä

ir@kamux.fi (mailto:ir@kamux.fi)

Telephone +358 400 629 337

Kamux is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. The first Kamux car showroom started its operations in 2003 in Hämeenlinna, Finland and the company has 50 car showrooms totally in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its foundation, the company has sold more than 140,000 used cars. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 405 million in 2016. Adjusted operating profit was EUR 18 million, resulting in an adjusted operating profit margin1 of 4.4 percent in 2016. Kamux employed 552 employees at the end of 2016, of which 272 were permanent employees.

