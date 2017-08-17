JCP Investment Partners Limited (JCP), an Australian-focused equities manager, has appointedNorthern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) for the provision of global custody, fund administration and associated services for its range of Australian fund products.

The appointment comes after a competitive tender process, and builds on the existing relationship between JCP, Northern Trust and mutual institutional clients for which JCP act as investment manager.

"JCP is pleased to appoint Northern Trust to service our wholesale funds and recently launched retail funds. The quality and depth of Northern Trust's service offering, with a local team that is supported by innovative data solutions and a global technology platform and operating model, were key contributors in our decision to select Northern Trust," said Nancy Day, Chief Operating Officer, JCP. "We are confident in their ability to provide the strong operational support necessary to facilitate the delivery of high quality services to our clients."

"Northern Trust is delighted to be appointed by JCP," said Peter Jordan, head of Global Fund Services for Asia-Pacific at Northern Trust. "Our growing fund manager client base in Australia requires a high level of client service and an efficient operating platform to enable managers to focus on their core investing activities and business development. As a provider with a global reach and local expertise, Northern Trust is well placed to support JCP through our ongoing investment in our technology, people and local infrastructure."

Northern Trust is a full-service provider to the Australian and New Zealand market and delivers a range of solutions for institutional clients, including Australian investment accounting and tax, unit registry services, investment operations outsourcing, and specialised custody solutions.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in the United States in 19 states and Washington, D.C., and 22 international locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2017, Northern Trust had assets under custody of US$7.4 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.03 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures

