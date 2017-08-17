

TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES



The Board of Foresight 4 VCT plc announces that on 16 August 2017 the Company purchased for cancellation 500,000 ordinary shares of 1p at a price of 62.0p per share.



Foresight 4 VCT plc advises that, following this purchase, its capital consists of 105,212,831 ordinary shares of 1p with 105,212,831 voting rights attached.



Foresight 4 VCT plc does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury.



Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company's shares is 105,212,831 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Foresight 4 VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



For further information please contact:



Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8109



