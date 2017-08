BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Thursday, Eurostat releases Eurozone final consumer prices and external trade data. Inflation is seen at 1.3 percent in July, in line with flash estimate.



The euro declined against its key counterparts before the data.



The euro was valued at 0.9100 against the pound, 129.08 against the yen, 1.1320 against the franc and 1.1735 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



