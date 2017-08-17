sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
17.08.2017 | 11:16
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Crowdfunding Market 2017-2021

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Crowdfunding Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global crowdfunding market to decline at a CAGR of (16.96%) during the period 2017-2021

Global Crowdfunding Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the amount invested by the investors in the crowdfunding campaigns.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Crowdfunding as a source of free promotion. Crowdfunding can act as a free marketing tool and as an opportunity to pre-sell the product. An active crowdfunding campaign can go further than just acquiring the required funds. Campaigns are optimal techniques to introduce the mission and vision of the venture to the market as they are cheaper and reach multiple channels faster. Social media is a common platform adopted for many crowdfunding campaigns, allowing the tracking of referral traffic to the websites.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Crowdfunding campaigns used as an avenue for crowdsourcing. Every startup business expects to cover up all the holes that startups in the past might have missed. One of the best ways to crowdsource is by launching a crowdfunding campaign. By having a crowdfunding campaign, an entrepreneur can engage the target audience and receive comments, feedback, and ideas. This feedback can be extremely valuable as it helps understand aspects of their business that were not thought before. This could lead to a better product or service and could inspire some other ideal on similar lines.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Time consuming. Crowdfunding can be a tedious and painstaking task to get it right. Entrepreneurs will have to give themselves at least three months of preparation time. If fund-raising depends on the crowdfunding campaign, entrepreneurs will require an initial investment in marketing assets. Depending on how much funds the company wishes to generate, the commitment for crowdfunding campaign can be generated. If generating high revenue is the only purpose, then crowdfunding might not always be the right option.


Key Vendors

  • GoFundMe
  • Indiegogo
  • Kickstarter
  • Patreon
  • Teespring

Other Prominent Vendors

  • CircleUp
  • Gust
  • RocketHub
  • iFunding
  • Causes
  • Crowdfunder
  • CrowdRise
  • DonorsChoose.org
  • FirstGiving
  • Fundable
  • FundRazr
  • GiveForward
  • Kiva
  • YouCaring

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Business Model

Part 07: Market Segmentation By End-User Business

Part 08: Geographical Segmentation

Part 09: Key Leading Countries

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l9dkgz/global

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire