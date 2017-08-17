Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2017) - Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: CUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A2DMG8) is pleased to announce that the company has mobilized crews and has commenced a work program on Cruz's 100 percent owned 'Idaho Star" Cobalt prospect in Idaho, USA.

Cruz President, James Nelson, stated, "We are very pleased to commence operations in Idaho. Idaho is one of the premier addresses for Cobalt in North America. Recently, cobalt prices have soared to 9-year highs and Cruz is set to be one of the most active junior cobalt companies globally in the coming months, with multiple work programs underway in multiple Countries, States, and Provinces. We currently have more cash on hand than at any other point to undertake these work programs. We are very optimistic about the future price of cobalt as demand continues to strengthen and growth from the electric car industry intensifies globally."

This week the airborne work program over Cruz Cobalt Corp.'s four separate Ontario cobalt properties was also completed. The airborne survey is the first of several work programs that are being formulated in Ontario, where Cruz has one of the largest single land packages.

Cruz currently has nine cobalt projects located throughout North America, comprising of four in Ontario, three in British Columbia, one in Idaho and one in Montana. Cruz's four separate Ontario cobalt prospects are all located in the vicinity of the city of Cobalt making Cruz one of the largest land holders in this emerging cobalt district. Cruz's Ontario projects include the 900-acre Coleman Cobalt prospect, the 900-acre Johnson Cobalt Prospect, the 5500-acre Hector Cobalt Prospect and the 1,480-acre Bucke Cobalt Prospect. Our 4935-acre War Eagle Cobalt Prospect in British Columbia covers a past-producing mine.

