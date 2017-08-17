OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Notifications of Major Interests in Shares

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Oxford Instruments PLC

2. Reason for notification (yes/no)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights No

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached No

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments No

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights No

Other (please specify):



Completion of the court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement and all-share merger under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC and Standard Life plc which became effective on 14 August 2017. As a consequence various investment management companies having delegated voting rights across a number of client portfolios have become affiliated entities (per FCA Glossary definition) and threshold limits have been triggered. Yes

3. Full name of person(s) subject to notification obligation:







City and country of registered office (if applicable) Aggregate of Standard Life Aberdeen plc affiliated investment management entities with delegated voting rights on behalf of multiple managed portfolios



Edinburgh, Scotland

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3):

5. Date of transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached: 14th August 2017

6. Date on which issuer notified: 16th August 2017

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 6.48 0.00 6.48 57,328,743