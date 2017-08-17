Global Flash Memory Market 2017-2021 - Latest Trend Gaining Momentum is the Increasing Demand for Next-Generation Memory

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Flash Memory Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global flash memory market to grow at a CAGR of 11.37% during the period 2017-2021
Global Flash Memory Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the non-volatile flash memory technologies and excludes volatile memory technologies.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is High demand for rugged and robust storage devices. Rugged devices are meant to be used in harsh environmental conditions. The rugged devices withstand and function at extreme high or low temperatures, without affecting the performance. Attributes like long battery life and being lightweight make them convenient to be integrated into the commercial and industrial segments.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increasing demand for next-generation memory. The demand for fast, economical, and high scalable memory solutions is increasing exponentially across the globe. This results in the increase in the demand for the next-generation memory solutions such as ferroelectric random access memory (FeRAM), magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM), and phase-change memory (PCM). These memories are required as the amount of data generated that needs to be stored and efficiently analyzed is increasing exponentially.
Key Vendors
- Samsung
- Toshiba
- Western Digital
- SK Hynix
Other Prominent Vendors
- ADATA
- Cactus
- Delkin
- Eye-Fi
- Hoodman
- KINGMAX
- Lexar (Micron Consumer Products Group)
- PNY Technologies
- Sony
- Starline International Group
- Strontium
- Intel
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Technology
Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 09: Geographical Segmentation
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v4967m/global_flash
