Global Flash Memory Market 2017-2021 - Latest Trend Gaining Momentum is the Increasing Demand for Next-Generation Memory

The "Global Flash Memory Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global flash memory market to grow at a CAGR of 11.37% during the period 2017-2021

Global Flash Memory Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the non-volatile flash memory technologies and excludes volatile memory technologies.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is High demand for rugged and robust storage devices. Rugged devices are meant to be used in harsh environmental conditions. The rugged devices withstand and function at extreme high or low temperatures, without affecting the performance. Attributes like long battery life and being lightweight make them convenient to be integrated into the commercial and industrial segments.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increasing demand for next-generation memory. The demand for fast, economical, and high scalable memory solutions is increasing exponentially across the globe. This results in the increase in the demand for the next-generation memory solutions such as ferroelectric random access memory (FeRAM), magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM), and phase-change memory (PCM). These memories are required as the amount of data generated that needs to be stored and efficiently analyzed is increasing exponentially.

Key Vendors

Samsung

Toshiba

Western Digital

SK Hynix

Other Prominent Vendors

ADATA

Cactus

Delkin

Eye-Fi

Hoodman

KINGMAX

Lexar (Micron Consumer Products Group)

PNY Technologies

Sony

Starline International Group

Strontium

Intel

Key Topics Covered:







Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Technology



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 09: Geographical Segmentation



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix





