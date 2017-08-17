CUI Global To Participate At The Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference On August 30, 2017 In Chicago

TUALATIN, Oregon, Aug. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUI) today announced its participation at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 in Chicago, IL.

William Clough, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present on that day at 11:20 am CT/12:20 pm ET. Mr. Clough will be joined by Daniel Ford, chief financial officer and chief operating officer of Energy Division, to host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

Management's presentation will be webcast live and available for replay on the Investor Relations section of the CUI Global, Inc. website, www.cuiglobal.com.

To attend or learn more about CUI Global's participation at the Conference, please contact Sanjay M. Hurry at 212-838-3777 orshurry@lhai.com.

About CUI Global, Inc.

CUI Global, Inc. is a publicly traded company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies. From Orbital Gas Systems' advanced GasPT platform targeting the energy sector, to CUI Inc.'s digital power platform serving the networking and telecom space, CUI Global and its subsidiaries have built a diversified portfolio of industry leading technologies that touch many markets. As a publicly traded company, shareholders are able to participate in the opportunities, revenues, and profits generated by the products, technologies, and market channels of CUI Global and its subsidiaries. But most importantly, a commitment to conduct business with a high level of integrity, respect, and philanthropic dedication allows the organization to make a difference in the lives of their customers, employees, investors and global community.

For more information please visit www.cuiglobal.com.

