

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation remained stable as initially estimated in July, final data from Eurostat showed Thursday.



Inflation in the currency bloc held steady at 1.3 percent in July. The rate came in line with the flash estimate published on July 31.



Inflation continues to stay well below the ECB's target of 'below, but close to 2 percent'.



Meanwhile, core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, rose slightly to 1.2 percent, as estimated, from 1.1 percent in June.



On a monthly basis, harmonized consumer prices dropped 0.5 percent in July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX