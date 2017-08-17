Guangdong Week of China Pavilion to Kick off at the Expo 2017 Astana

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Aug. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --From August 18 through 20, Guangdong Week of China Pavilion will be held at the Expo 2017 in Astana, Kazakhstan. The event, hosted by China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Guangdong Committee (CCPIT Guangdong), will make "Future Energy, Green Silk Road" as its theme. It will start with a Chinese Qilin Dance, a national intangible cultural heritage to introduce the distinct culture of the Lingnan region in southern China, followed by a display of Guangdong's innovations in the new energy field.

In the Guangdong Week, apart from the above-mentioned activities,there will have opening ceremony, energy-themed forums, coupled with Guangdong-Kazakhstan Economic and Trade Exchange, "Beautiful Guangdong" photo exhibition, major cities and tourist attractions promotion and cultural show on Guangdong, according to Cai Yile, director of exhibition department of CCPIT Guangdong.

At the photo exhibition, held by the Information Office of the People's Government of Guangdong Province, a selection of 80 photos under the themes of Lingnan Culture, Majestic Land, Economic Construction, Harmonious Society and the Belt and Road Initiative will be on the display. The show is designed to demonstrate Guangdong's imposing natural landscape, time-honored traditions and rapid economic development, to offer updates on its involvement in the Belt and Road Initiative.

A world-leading innovative technology introduced at the scene will show how Guangdong generates new energy by leveraging the ocean. "The ocean is viewed as the only and indispensable space to sustain human society," said Ma Longlong, director of Guangzhou Institute of Energy Conservation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, "adding that the large-scale Floating Hawk-shaped Wave Power Generator is guaranteed to provide access to electricity for offshore facilities and on the islands and reefs on the high seas."

On top of that, the Chinese Qilin Dance will be performed by an art club from Dongguan, Guangdong outside the pavilion. Originated from folk cultures of the city, the historical dance has implied good fortune for people.

During the Guangdong Week, the province plans to engage with government bodies and departments concerned of Kazakhstan on such fields as economy and trade, culture and tourism, in efforts to promote cooperation and exchanges between China and Kazakhstan.