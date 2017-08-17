United States Halal Food Markets 2017-2021 by Product, Distribution & End-Users

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Halal Food Market in the US 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The halal food market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 3.48% during the period 2017-2021

Halal Food Market in the US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

One trend in the market is increased demand for convenience foods. Growing urbanization, hectic lifestyle, and large disposable income are some of the factors for the growing demand for convenience foods in the US. Added to this, improving lifestyle and rising disposable income of Muslim population have also fueled the demand for halal convenience foods.

According to the report, one driver in the market is symbol of healthy food. Since halal animals are slaughtered, processed, and prepared according to strict Islamic dietary laws, these foods are considered healthy and hygienic when compared to non-halal foods. This has changed the outlook of non-Muslim consumers about the concept of halal foods.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is ethical labeling is a huge challenge. There have been some instances where the meat is processed and prepared according to halal laws but was not labeled as halal. Meat suppliers, packers and distributors do not segregate halal and non-halal meat separately.



Key Vendors

Al-Safa Halal

American Halal Company

Crescent Foods

Midamar

Nema Food

Other Prominent Vendors

Adamscandylandstore

ALLEN HARIM

Callebaut

COLEMAN NATURAL

HalalEveryday

Kronos

SUKHI'S GOURMET INDIAN FOOD

Texas Halal

Key Topics Covered:







Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel



Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-Users



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix





