United States Halal Food Markets 2017-2021 by Product, Distribution & End-Users

The "Halal Food Market in the US 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The halal food market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 3.48% during the period 2017-2021
Halal Food Market in the US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
One trend in the market is increased demand for convenience foods. Growing urbanization, hectic lifestyle, and large disposable income are some of the factors for the growing demand for convenience foods in the US. Added to this, improving lifestyle and rising disposable income of Muslim population have also fueled the demand for halal convenience foods.
According to the report, one driver in the market is symbol of healthy food. Since halal animals are slaughtered, processed, and prepared according to strict Islamic dietary laws, these foods are considered healthy and hygienic when compared to non-halal foods. This has changed the outlook of non-Muslim consumers about the concept of halal foods.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is ethical labeling is a huge challenge. There have been some instances where the meat is processed and prepared according to halal laws but was not labeled as halal. Meat suppliers, packers and distributors do not segregate halal and non-halal meat separately.
Key Vendors
- Al-Safa Halal
- American Halal Company
- Crescent Foods
- Midamar
- Nema Food
Other Prominent Vendors
- Adamscandylandstore
- ALLEN HARIM
- Callebaut
- COLEMAN NATURAL
- HalalEveryday
- Kronos
- SUKHI'S GOURMET INDIAN FOOD
- Texas Halal
