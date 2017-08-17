

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area trade surplus increased to a 6-month high in June as the pace of decrease in imports was bigger than the fall in exports, Eurostat reported Thursday.



The trade surplus rose to a seasonally adjusted EUR 22.3 billion from EUR 19 billion in May. This was the highest surplus seen so far this year.



Exports slid 1.9 percent, while imports declined markedly by 4.1 percent in June from May.



On an unadjusted basis, the trade surplus totaled EUR 26.6 billion compared to EUR 28.9 billion in the same period of previous year.



Year-on-year, exports increased 3.9 percent in June and imports advanced 6.2 percent.



